Singapore shares end lower on Monday

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 5:45 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 0.9 per cent or 27.56 points to 3,232.79.

About 1.73 billion shares worth S$890 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.51 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 237 to 159.

The most actively traded stock was BlackGold Natural Resources, which fell 1.4 Singapore cents or 34 per cent to S$0.027 with 32.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Thai Beverage. 

