Singapore shares end lower on Monday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 0.9 per cent or 27.56 points to 3,232.79.

About 1.73 billion shares worth S$890 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.51 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 237 to 159.

The most actively traded stock was BlackGold Natural Resources, which fell 1.4 Singapore cents or 34 per cent to S$0.027 with 32.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Thai Beverage.