Singapore shares end lower on Monday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 39.44 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 3,245.34.

About 2.31 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.52 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 276 to 164.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which lost two Singapore cents, or 2.8 per cent, to end at S$0.70 after 64 million shares changed hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings and SingTel.

Vibrant Group called for a trading halt before market open, pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.