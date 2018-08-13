You are here

Singapore shares end lower on Monday

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 5:42 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 39.44 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 3,245.34.

About 2.31 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.52 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 276 to 164.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which lost two Singapore cents, or 2.8 per cent, to end at S$0.70 after 64 million shares changed hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings and SingTel.

Vibrant Group called for a trading halt before market open, pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.

