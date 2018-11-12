Singapore shares end lower on Monday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 9.82 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,068.15. About 1.57 billion shares worth S$809 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.52 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 236 to 145.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which fell S$0.01 to S$0.94 with 42.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and Ezion Holdings.

Among financials, DBS closed S$0.22 or 0.9 per cent at S$23.52; OCBC shares dropped S$0.09 or 0.8 per cent to S$11.37; and UOB retreated S$0.17 or 0.7 per cent to S$24.49.

Among other active index stocks, Singtel shares were down S$0.05 or 1.6 per cent at S$3.05.