Singapore shares end lower on Monday

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:36 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 9.82 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,068.15. About 1.57 billion shares worth S$809 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.52 per share. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 236 to 145.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which fell S$0.01 to S$0.94 with 42.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and Ezion Holdings. 

Among financials, DBS closed S$0.22 or 0.9 per cent at S$23.52; OCBC shares dropped S$0.09 or 0.8 per cent to S$11.37; and UOB retreated S$0.17 or 0.7 per cent to S$24.49. 

Among other active index stocks, Singtel shares were down S$0.05 or 1.6 per cent at S$3.05.

