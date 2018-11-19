Singapore shares end lower on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 18.53 points, or 0.6 per cent to 3,065.07.

Losers outnumbered gainers 213 to 172, after about 1.01 billion shares worth S$703.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rich Capital, which rose 28.6 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 0.9 Singapore cent, with 55.9 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included OCBC which fell 0.6 per cent, or seven Singapore cents to S$11.09, and UOB which similarly lost 0.6 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to end the session at S$24.25.