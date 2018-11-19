You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end lower on Monday

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 5:29 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 18.53 points, or 0.6 per cent to 3,065.07. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 213 to 172, after about 1.01 billion shares worth S$703.3 million changed hands. 

The most actively traded counter was Rich Capital, which rose 28.6 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 0.9 Singapore cent, with 55.9 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included OCBC which fell 0.6 per cent, or seven Singapore cents to S$11.09, and UOB which similarly lost 0.6 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to end the session at S$24.25. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

AK_Ascott_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage builder Ciputra's serviced residences in Indonesia, China over next 5 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening