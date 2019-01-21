Singapore shares end lower on Monday in subdued trading

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 3.78 points or 0.12 per cent to 3,220.56. About 1.79 billion securities worth S$916.71 million in total changed hands.

Gainers outnumbered losers 207 to 183.

The active counters from previous sessions continued their trading activity on Monday, among whom were JCG Investment, which finished flat at S$0.003, Rex International, down 0.1 cent to S$0.08, and Ezion Holdings, flat at S$0.053.