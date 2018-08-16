Singapore shares end lower on Thursday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index down 22.19 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 3,211.93.

About 1.52 billion shares worth S$1.05 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.69 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 256 to 158.

The most actively traded stock was Oceanus Group, which closed unchanged at 0.5 Singapore cent with 79.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Thai Beverage.