Singapore shares end lower on Thursday

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 5:35 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.3 per cent or 8.59 points to end at 3,147.69.About 920 million shares worth S$996 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.08 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 225 to 142.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which rose 3.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$0.65 with 28.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

