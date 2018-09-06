Singapore shares end lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.3 per cent or 8.59 points to end at 3,147.69.About 920 million shares worth S$996 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.08 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 225 to 142.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which rose 3.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$0.65 with 28.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.