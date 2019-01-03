You are here
Singapore shares end lower on Thursday
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 26.01 points or 0.9 per cent to 3012.88.
About 1.16 billion shares worth S$886 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.76 per share.
Losers outnumbered gainers 218 to 154.
The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which fell S$0.015 to S$0.59 with 38.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion Holdings and KLW Holdings.
Among financials, DBS Group Holdings ended S$0.40 or 1.7 per cent down at S$23.09, OCBC Bank finished S$0.07 or 0.6 per cent lower at S$11.03 and United Overseas Bank dropped S$0.32 or 1.3 per cent to close at S$23.99.