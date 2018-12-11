You are here

Singapore shares end lower on Tuesday

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 5:47 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.43 per cent or 13.16 points to 3,059.28.

About 1.07 billion securities worth S$939.6 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.88. Losers outnumbered gainers 227 to 161, or about seven securities down for every five up.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings fell 7.4 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.05 with 70.4 million shares traded. China Star Food Group slumped 35.9 per cent or S$0.014 to S$0.025 with 32.3 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings was down 1.3 per cent or S$0.31 to S$23.49. Singtel lost 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to end at S$3.05.

