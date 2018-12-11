You are here
Singapore shares end lower on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.43 per cent or 13.16 points to 3,059.28.
About 1.07 billion securities worth S$939.6 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.88. Losers outnumbered gainers 227 to 161, or about seven securities down for every five up.
Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings fell 7.4 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.05 with 70.4 million shares traded. China Star Food Group slumped 35.9 per cent or S$0.014 to S$0.025 with 32.3 million shares traded.
Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings was down 1.3 per cent or S$0.31 to S$23.49. Singtel lost 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to end at S$3.05.