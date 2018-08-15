You are here
Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 8.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 3,234.12.
About 1.45 billion shares worth S$1.14 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.79 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 237 to 184.
The most actively traded stock was Thai Beverage, which dropped 2 Singapore cents or 2.9 per cent to end at S$0.68, with 86.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Genting Singapore.