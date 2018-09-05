You are here

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:36 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.7 per cent or 54.23 points to 3,156.28 as markets across Asia posted losses on the back of potential trade tension escalation and growing concerns surrounding emerging markets.

About 1.66 billion shares worth S$1.05 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 302 to 119.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which fell S$0.001 or 1.3 per cent to S$0.074 with 81.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Nico Steel and Ezion Holdings. 

Among index listed stocks, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shares closed flat at US$1.09; and ThaiBev finished S$0.02 or 3.1 per cent down at S$0.63.

