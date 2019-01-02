Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday as weak Chinese PMI figures weighed on Asian markets, with the Straits Times Index down 29.87 points or one per cent to 3,038.89.

About 1.46 billion shares worth S$763 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.52 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 231 to 174.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion, which fell 0.1 Singapore cent to 4.5 Singapore cents, with 50.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included LionGold and Genting Singapore.

Among index-listed stocks, Singtel shares ended five Singapore cents or 1.7 per cent lower at S$2.88 while Yanzijiang Shipbuilding shares closed flat at S$1.25.

Among financials, DBS dipped S$0.2 or 0.8 per cent to S$23.49; OCBC shares fell S$0.16 or 1.4 per cent to S$11.10; and UOB dropped S$0.26 to close 1.1 per cent lower at S$24.31.