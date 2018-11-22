Singapore shares end marginally higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed the session slightly higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 2.73 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,041.38.

Losers outnumbered gainers 193 to 170, after about 1.22 billion shares worth S$669.8 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rich Capital, which fell 12.5 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.7 Singapore cent apiece, with 38.9 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included UOB which fell 0.9 per cent, or 22 Singapore cents to S$23.88, and OCBC which lost 0.8 per cent, or nine Singapore cents to S$10.80.