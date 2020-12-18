You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end week in the red, STI down 0.3%

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 6:00 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

CONTINUED uncertainty about Brexit talks and a US stimulus package caused Singapore shares to end the week lower alongside other markets in the region.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) finished Friday's trading session at 2,848.98, down 0.3 per cent or 9.04 points. On the broader market, advancers outnumbered decliners 222 to 205, after some 1.76 billion securities worth S$1.71 billion changed hands.

Other Asian markets slipped as well. The KLCI lost 1.3 per cent; the Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent, and the Hang Seng Index shed 0.7 per cent. The SSE Composite Index and Jakarta Composite Index, too, fell by 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

However, the situation at Wall Street was different as traders grew optimistic about a round of fiscal stimulus that would shelter the US economy from the surging coronavirus case count.

All three indices ended Thursday's trading session in the black. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent; the S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.8 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, noted that some investors are "throwing in the towel" as market sellers are now looking to sell rather than "hold on to risk".

"Liquidity should drain pretty quickly after we celebrate the last stimulus hurrah," he said. "There will likely be a few more upticks to go, but it is nearing to get off the vaccine and stimulus wave for a few weeks."

Among the 30 constituent stocks, Keppel DC Reit was the biggest advancer for the day. The counter gained 2.2 per cent or S$0.06 to close at S$2.79. A few other real estate investment trusts (Reits) also had gains. Mapletree Logistics Trust added 2.1 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.96, while Ascendas Reit rose 0.7 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.00

Jardine Strategic Holdings was the biggest loser, declining 2.6 per cent or US$0.67 to US$24.91.

DBS and UOB were also among the top decliners on the broader market. The former fell 1.1 per cent or S$0.28 to S$25.09, while the latter declined 0.7 per cent or S$0.16 to S$22.69.

Sembcorp Marine was the most heavily traded counter, with some 156.1 million shares changing hands over the course of the day. The stock ended the day at 14.6 Singapore cents, up 0.7 per cent or 0.1 cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 05:54 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, and increase the frequency...

Dec 18, 2020 05:32 PM
Technology

YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation

[SINGAPORE] After facing heavy criticism for not doing enough to stem misinformation ahead of the US presidential...

Dec 18, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21.86...

Dec 18, 2020 05:09 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower on news that US to blacklist more Chinese firms

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday, as market sentiment soured on news that the United States is...

Dec 18, 2020 05:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Barclays UK chairman Cheshire steps down, Crawford Gillies takes over

[LONDON] Barclays' UK director and chair Ian Cheshire is stepping down from Jan 1 2021 to be succeed by Crawford...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Singapore Airlines to resume daily flights to US from Jan 18

Australia: Shares end lower as Covid-19 restrictions return

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

StanChart enables access of banker's guarantees via NTP's CamelONE portal

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for