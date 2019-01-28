You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.1% on Monday

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 5:53 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 2.75 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,199.50. About 1.32 billion securities worth S$822.8 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.62 per security.  

Losers outnumbered gainers 198 to 163.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which resumed trading shortly before 2pm following a trading halt before the market opened. The counter added S$0.013 or 16.1 per cent to S$0.094 with 168.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Imperium Crown and Spackman Entertainment.

In a mixed day for financials, DBS Group Holdings closed flat at S$24.22, OCBC added S$0.05 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.52, and United Overseas Bank dipped S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.83.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel to sell 70% stake in Vietnam township project for about S$136m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening