Singapore shares fall 0.1% on Monday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 2.75 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,199.50. About 1.32 billion securities worth S$822.8 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.62 per security.

Losers outnumbered gainers 198 to 163.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which resumed trading shortly before 2pm following a trading halt before the market opened. The counter added S$0.013 or 16.1 per cent to S$0.094 with 168.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Imperium Crown and Spackman Entertainment.

In a mixed day for financials, DBS Group Holdings closed flat at S$24.22, OCBC added S$0.05 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.52, and United Overseas Bank dipped S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.83.