Singapore shares fall 0.3% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.33 per cent or 10.69 points to 3,261.66.

Losers outnumbered gainers 215 to 185, with 1.33 billion securities worth S$1.09 billion traded.

Among the most heavily traded by volume were technology-linked counters. Shares of AEM Holdings closed at S$1.10, up 4.76 per cent or S$0.05 on 32.73 million shares. Hi-P International finished at S$1.34, jumping 8.07 per cent or S$0.10 with 25.74 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, all three local banks closed in the red. OCBC Bank led the losses, closing down 1.15 per cent or S$0.13 to S$11.20. United Overseas Bank lost 0.35 per cent or S$0.09 to S$25.30 while DBS Group dipped 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$25.17.