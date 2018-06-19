You are here

Singapore shares fall 0.7% on Tuesday

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 5:41 PM
SINGAPORE shares ended lower on Tuesday, tracking regional index falls as US President Donald Trump threatened yet more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Straits Times Index lost 22.69 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 3,301.35, while losers outpaced gainers 295 to 136 on the full bourse.

The latest rise in private home sales did not give much of a fillip to property counters, with City Developments Ltd shedding S$0.15, or 1.34 per cent, to S$11.07, while UOL lost S$0.12, or 1.58 per cent, to S$7.50.

Even with most stocks in negative territory, transport operator ComfortDelGro still managed to add S$0.02, or 0.88 per cent, to S$2.30.

