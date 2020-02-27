Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open tracking US retreat; STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday tracking Wall Street losses overnight, with the benchmark Straits Times Index slipping 6.69 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,110.83 as at 9.02am.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 95 to 59, after about 65.2 million securities worth S$85.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore was flat at S$0.84 with 4.9 million shares traded, while Singtel lost S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent to S$3.07, after 3 million shares changed hands.

The trio of banks were mixed in the morning trade. DBS shed S$0.08 or 0.3 per cent to S$24.58, United Overseas Bank was down by S$0.08 or 0.3 per cent to S$25.05, while OCBC gained S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$10.88.

Other active index securities included Ascendas Reit which slipped S$0.04 or 1.3 per cent to S$3.16, and City Developments which fell S$0.11 or 1.1 per cent to S$10.26.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Over in the US, stocks mostly finished lower overnight after a choppy session of trading. The Dow ended 0.5 per cent lower, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 per cent. Bucking the trend was the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which edged up 0.2 per cent.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Topix fell 1.1 per cent in the morning trade on Thursday, while Australian stocks declined 0.4 per cent.