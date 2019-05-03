Singapore shares finish flat on Friday

SINGAPORE shares closed flat on Friday, following another weak US session overnight, as investors turned cautious ahead of jobs data.

The Straits Times Index was lower by just 0.03 per cent or 1.04 points to 3,392.29.

Decliners edged out advancers 191 to 174, with close to 760 million shares worth S$1.01 billion changing hands.

"Global risk appetite has turned more sober post-FOMC as traders digested Fed chief Powell's 'transient' inflation trajectory and are awaiting tonight's key US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment and wage data," wrote OCBC Bank analysts.

OCBC Bank's counter was one of the benchmark's worst performers on Friday. Its shares slid 1.48 per cent to S$11.96 on the day after recovering slightly from a morning tumble.

Shares of UOL Group also hit more than a two-week low, with a 1.7 per cent decline to S$7.53.