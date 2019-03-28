Singapore shares gain 0.2% on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed marginally higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.16 per cent or 5.19 points to 3,203.58.

About 1.08 billion securities worth S$866.62 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.80. Losers outnumbered gainers 195 to 173, or about nine securities down for every eight up.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was QT Vascular, which held firm to S$0.004 with 106.5 million shares traded. ISR Capital stayed flat at S$0.002, with 73.2 million shares changing hands.

Among index counters, Genting Singapore closed up one Singapore cent or 0.98 per cent at S$1.03, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust declined three Singapore cents or 1.52 per cent to S$1.94.