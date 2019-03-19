Singapore shares gain 0.3% as investors stay on sidelines

LACKING catalysts, markets in Asia closed mostly lower as investors were waiting on the sidelines for the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday. That said, Tuesday's session did see profit-taking activity.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) added 7.96 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 3,220.92.

Trading on the Singapore bourse clocked in at a muted 789.53 million securities worth S$1.01 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners 192 to 170.

Twenty-two of the STI's 30 constituents ended the day in the black.

Genting Singapore was the bourse's most active counter with 53.1 million shares traded. The counter ended the session flat at S$1.01.

Going by value of trades done, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding saw S$70.83 million traded - 9 per cent of the bourse's value of securities traded - across 47.4 million shares. The shipbuilder's shares added S$0.05 or 3.5 per cent to close at S$1.50.

Banking stocks were also in the black. DBS Group Holdings closed S$0.18 or 0.7 per cent higher at S$25.42, OCBC Bank ended S$0.06 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$11.27, while United Overseas Bank gained S$0.18 or 0.7 per cent to S$25.56.