SINGAPORE stocks kept up the day's momentum to end higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.5 per cent or 46.35 points to 3,059.23.

Gainers outnumbered losers 264 to 142, as 1.29 billion shares worth S$900.2 million changed hands.

Isetan was the biggest gainer, shooting up 13.43 per cent to S$3.80. Jardine Cycle & Carriage also finished firmly among the top five gainers, rising 1.7 per cent to S$35.88 on the day.