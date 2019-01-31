You are here

Singapore shares gain on Thursday's close

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 5:33 PM
SINGAPORE shares were higher on Thursday's close, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.5 per cent or 15.79 points to 3,190.17. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 228 to 162, with 1.38 billion shares worth S$1.33 billion traded. 

News of a Fed pause in interest rate hikes lifted most real estate investment trusts (Reits). Mapletree Logistics Trust closed up 0.74 per cent at S$1.37, and Ascendas Reit gained 0.74 per cent to S$2.74. Likewise, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust finished 0.94 per cent higher at S$1.08. 

