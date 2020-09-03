You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares lack mojo as India-China border tensions escalate

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 5:53 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE shares languished as the border tension between India and China escalated amid persistent Sino-US rivalry.

On Wednesday, India banned another 118 mobile applications including Tencent Holdings' popular video game PUBG and Xiaomi's ShareSave, as it stepped up the pressure on Chinese technology companies.

The ban follows an announcement by a senior Indian official that troops were deployed on four strategic hilltops, after what New Delhi described as an attempted Chinese incursion along a disputed Himalayan border.

Meanwhile, the US said it would now require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting US university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index opened at 2,546.01 and hit an intraday high of 2,546.870. It eventually closed at 2,531.79, down 8.15 points, or 0.32 per cent. A total of 1.90 billion securities, worth S$1.10 billion, changed hands. There were 163 gainers to 288 losers.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.3%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Parkway Life (PLife) Reit bucked the broad declines across the S-Reits. It hit S$3.94, and then settled at S$3.89. The Reit was underpinned by news that it will join the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index come Monday, Sept 21.

The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December. In the year to date, PLife Reit was among the 70 most actively traded Singapore stocks, attracting S$2.5 million in net institutional inflows. It is also among the top five performing S-Reits, with a 21 per cent total return.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 05:40 PM
Technology

Facebook bans Indian ruling party politician for policy violation

[NEW DELHI] Facebook has banned a member of India's ruling party for violating its policies covering violence and...

Sep 3, 2020 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 22....

Sep 3, 2020 05:22 PM
Garage

Swedish startup Volta unveils electric truck, to manufacture in UK

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish startup Volta Trucks on Thursday unveiled its Volta Zero, a 16-tonne electric truck, with plans...

Sep 3, 2020 05:11 PM
Government & Economy

Discuss minimum-wage idea now, even if it's to be implemented later: Jamus Lim

WHILE the current crisis might not necessarily be an ideal time to implement a minimum wage, the topic is worth...

Sep 3, 2020 05:09 PM
Technology

Qualcomm ramps up 5G smartphone and laptop bets

[BERLIN] Qualcomm is ramping up its effort to put 5G mobile phones within reach of billions of people and backing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

StanChart to charge S$5 fee for credit card and loan bills paid over branch counters

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.