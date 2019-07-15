You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares little changed at Monday’s open; STI down 0.08%

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 9:41 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE shares were down slightly when trading began at the start of the week, following Friday’s gloomy economic data, although the record highs on Wall Street amid rate cut hopes helped to curb losses. Investors were also awaiting the release of China's gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter.

The Straits Times Index slipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.75 points to 3,354.59 points as at 9.03am on Monday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 43, after 53 million securities worth S$74.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was watch-listed AusGroup, which jumped 11.5 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to 2.9 cents with 3.2 million shares traded as at 9.04am. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 0.7 per cent or one cent to S$1.50 with 2.6 million shares changing hands, and Singtel slipped 0.3 per cent or one cent to S$3.53 on a cum-dividend basis with 2.2 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Active index stocks included DBS, which gained 0.4 per cent or 10 cents to S$25.88, CapitaLand which was flat at S$3.69, and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) which moved up 0.1 per cent or one cent to S$8.00 as at 9.04am.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) lost 2.8 per cent or seven cents to S$2.42 in Monday’s morning trade. The media and property group had on Friday reported a 44 per cent drop in third-quarter net profit to S$26.2 million.

Yoma Strategic gained 1.3 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cents to S$0.39 as at 9.04am. The mainboard-listed company on Sunday said that French spirits giant Pernod Ricard has subscribed to 34 per cent of a whisky joint venture (JV). Yoma Strategic now holds 19.8 per cent of the JV.

Wilmar International rose 1.6 per cent or six cents to S$3.82. The company said on Friday night that the China Securities Regulatory Commission has accepted its unit Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings' application to list on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. 

Health Management International was unchanged at 71.5 Singapore cents as at 9.05am. The healthcare player appointed Ernst & Young Corporate Finance as the independent financial adviser for the deal to take the company private.

On Friday, disappointing flash estimates revealed that Singapore’s economy in the second quarter slowed more than expected to near stalling speed.

However, in the US, three of Wall Street’s main indices popped to fresh records later on Friday, ending the week on an emphatic note as investors grew increasingly confident that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at the end of the month.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds
5 Shanmugam says Singapore economy a key issue in next elections
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Jul 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, United Engineers, HMI, Spackman, SPH, Yoma, AusGroup

BT_20190715_VIWING13_3834838.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Opinion

Positive moves to tackle shortage of Singapore MNCs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly