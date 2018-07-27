Singapore shares open flat on Friday; STI down 0.06% to 3,326.58

SINGAPORE stocks opened slightly weaker on Friday, with the Straits Times Index inching down 0.06 per cent or 2.02 points to 3,326.58 as at 9.03am, after a similarly flat performance the day before.

Gainers and losers were nearly evenly matched, with 53 stocks down to 51 up after 226 million shares worth S$105.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, CH Offshore stayed unchanged at S$0.13 with 193.8 million shares traded, after oil and gas equipment supplier Baker Technology on Thursday made a mandatory unconditional cash offer for all the CH Offshore shares it does not already own for S$0.13 per share.

CapitaLand headed up 0.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.24 with 4.1 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$27.15; and OCBC Bank, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.06 to S$11.75.