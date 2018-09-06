You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open flat on Thursday; STI down 0.01% to 3,156

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 9:21 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.28 point to 3,156 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 56 to 48, as some 37.6 million shares worth S$117.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was YZJ Shipbuilding, flat at S$1.09 with 4.4 million shares changing hands. Golden Agri-Resources was the second most-traded counter with four million shares traded, down 3.45 per cent or one Singapore cent to 28 Singapore cents.

Among active index stocks, DBS slipped 0.25 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$24.43, while Singtel rose 0.32 per cent, or one Singapore cent, to S$3.17.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday with investors retreating to the sidelines to look for fresh trading pegs while trying to confirm the extent of damage from a big earthquake in northern Japan.

In US markets overnight, the Nasdaq fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, dented by tech stocks after Facebook and Twitter executives defended their companies before sceptical US lawmakers.

Adding to pressure on technology stocks, the Justice Department later said it would meet state attorneys general to discuss worries that social media platforms were "intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas". Facebook and Twitter were not specifically named.

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
5 Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Sep 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Manhattan Resources, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Federal International (2000)

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening