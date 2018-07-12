You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open flat on Thursday; STI down 0.2% to 3,242.14

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 9:21 AM
Wong Kai Yi@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.2 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 6.94 points to 3,242.14 as at 9.05 am.

Gainers and losers were mostly evenly matched with 48 advancing and 45 declining, as 29.8 million shares worth S$68.4 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.30 per share.

The most actively traded counter was CapitaLand, which rose two Singapore cents to S$3.04 with 3.21 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion with 2.29 million shares traded flat at 8.5 Singapore cents apiece, and ThaiBev with 2.25 million shares changing hands, down 1.38 per cent to 71.5 Singapore cents.

Active index stocks included City Developments (CityDev), which added three Singapore cents or 0.31 per cent to S$9.62, and Venture, which shed 44 Singapore cents or 2.64 per cent to S$16.23.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In US markets overnight, US stocks fell on Wednesday, breaking a four-session streak of gains after Washington’s threat to impose tariffs on an additional US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods fanned trade war fears, while a sharp drop in oil prices hit energy shares.

Meanwhile in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, partly supported by a cheaper yen against the US dollar. 

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
4 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
5 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Venture to 'hold', cuts target price to S$17.83

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening