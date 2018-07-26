Singapore shares open flat on Thursday; STI up 0.01%

SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Thursday with the Straits Times Index edging up a marginal 0.01 per cent or 0.35 point to 3,327.18 as at 9.01am, as Asian stocks rose after the United States and European Union reached an agreement to prevent further tariffs while trade negotiations continue.

About 38.7 million shares worth S$109.2 million in total changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 64 to 27.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, CapitaLand fell 0.31 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.25, with eight million shares traded. Other actives included Genting Singapore, up one Singapore cent to S$1.30, and Singtel, down S$0.14 to S$3.18.