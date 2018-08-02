Singapore shares open flat on Thursday, with STI at 3,329.05

SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.04 point to 3,329.05 as at 9.40am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 129 to 79, after about 226.4 million shares worth S$294.8 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell 3.8 per cent to 7.6 Singapore cents, with 16.9 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included DBS which lost 2.4 per cent to S$26.29; and UOB which fell 1.9 per cent to S$26.73.