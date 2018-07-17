You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday, STI up 0.23 point to 3,233.02

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 9:24 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Tuesday with the Straits Times Index up 0.23 point to 3,233.02 at 9.05am as Asian markets opened mixed with investors evaluating whether the US corporate earnings season can deliver on high expectations against a backdrop of trade tensions.

About 27 million shares worth S$50 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.83 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 58 to 44.

As at 9.07am, the most actively traded stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which fell S$0.005 to S$0.875 with 3.96 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Ezion Holdings.

Among active index stocks, DBS was down S$0.01 at S$25.86, while Singtel was down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent at S$3.25.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.2 per cent at 25,064.36 on Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.1 per cent to 2,798.43, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3 per cent to 7,805.72.

In regional markets, Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4 per cent as at 9.30am in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.3 per cent.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening