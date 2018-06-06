You are here

Singapore shares open flat on Wednesday; STI up 0.02% to 3,483.95

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 9:19 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.79 point, or 0.02 per cent, to 3,483.95 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 44, or about three up for every two down, as about 31.9 million shares worth S$86.1 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel, which was flat at S$3.28 with 4.31 million shares changing hands. Other actives included ThaiBev, flat at S$0.775 with 2.68 million shares traded, and China Med International flat at S$0.001 with one million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS at S$29.16, up 0.14 per cent or S$0.04, and UOB at S$28.67, up 0.32 per cent or S$0.09.

Worries about a trade war weighed on Wall Street stocks overnight on Tuesday, but the Nasdaq mustered a second straight record following a strong reading on US service sector activity.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led the major indices, winning 0.4 per cent to close the day at 7,637.86.

In Tokyo on Wednesday, stocks opened flat with investors jittery over global trade tensions and European political turbulence.

