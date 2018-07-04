Singapore shares open flat on Wednesday; STI up 0.03% to 3,236.96

SINGAPORE shares opened barely changed on Wednesday morning, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) inching up 1.06 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 3,236.96 as at 9:05am.

On the Singapore bourse, losers just pipped gainers 52 to 51, after about 49.7 million shares worth S$107.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Genting Singapore, which eased one cent to S$1.20 and saw 19.56 million shares changing hands.

Other active stocks included offshore support vessel owner and operator Vallianz Holdings, which was flat at S$0.01, with around 8 million shares traded, and Ezion Holdings, which was flat at 8.4 Singapore cents.

Before trading opened on Wednesday, Vallianz announced it is planning a share consolidation exercise which will see every 30 existing ordinary shares in the company consolidated into one ordinary share. Separately on Wednesday, Vallianz announced it has received notice from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of 196.7 million settlement shares on the Catalist board, at an issue price of 1.6 Singapore cents apiece, to be issued to its trade creditors.