You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.07%

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 9:43 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking record gains in the US. The Straits Times Index gained 0.07 per cent or 2.23 points to 3,225.22 points as at 9.03am on Friday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 25, after about 53.3 million securities worth S$20.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded was Golden Agri-Resources, which rose 2.3 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.22 with 41.5 million shares traded. Thomson Medical rose 5 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to S$0.063, after 17 million shares changed hands. Meanwhile, Rex International increased 1 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.197 with 8.2 million shares changing hands. 

Banking stocks started the morning mixed. DBS dipped 0.2 per cent or five Singapore cents to S$25.95, OCBC Bank rose 0.3 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$10.97, and UOB held steady at S$26.40. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index securities included Dyna-Mac which rose 4.4 per cent or 0.7 Singapore cent to $0.165, and Sembcorp Marine which gained 1.5 per cent or two Singapore cents to S$1.33.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: MLT, Yanlord, UE, UOB, EC World Reit, Second Chance Properties, Dyna-Mac

The Singapore bourse's slight gains on Friday morning follows rallies on Wall Street overnight on US-China trade deal optimism.

The three indices finished at records, with the Nasdaq climbing 0.8 per cent to close at 9,022.39, finishing above 9,000 for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent to end at 28,621.39, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent to close at 3,230.91.

Encouraged by US rallies, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday. The Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.09 per cent to 23,946.16 in early trade, while the Topix index was rose 0.2 per cent to 1,734.74.

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 10:18 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street higher; New Zealand down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose slightly on Friday in light year-end holiday trade, tracking Wall Street's gains...

Dec 27, 2019 10:15 AM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Thursday said that VT Systems Participações Ltda, a...

UPDATED 9 min ago
Dec 27, 2019 10:09 AM
Companies & Markets

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

UNITED Engineers (UE) on Friday morning said it has lost its free float and will be delisted after the close of...

Dec 27, 2019 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

China's November industrial profits rise 5.4% y-o-y

[BEIJING] Profits at China's industrial firms in November grew 5.4 per cent from a year earlier to 593.9 billion...

Dec 27, 2019 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose at the open on Friday after the Christmas break, following more record finishes on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly