You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.21% to 3,379.20

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 9:33 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares ticked higher on Friday with the Straits Times Index up 6.95 points or 0.21 per cent to 3,379.20 as at 9.05am.

The listless local market followed a strong showing in European markets and a closed US market due to its Independence Day holiday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.1 per cent, extending gains to a sixth straight session on optimism that Christine Lagarde will stick to the European Central Bank's dovish stance as the central bank's next chief.

Italian stocks saw the biggest gains as Rome avoided European Union (EU) disciplinary action and expectations rose for looser monetary policy from major central banks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Milan's MIB rose 1 per cent to hit its highest level in almost a year, while its bank index soared 3.4 per cent after Italy persuaded the European Commission that new measures submitted this week would help bring its growing debt in line with EU fiscal rules.

On the Singapore Exchange, about 41.4 million shares worth about S$88.6 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of about S$2.14 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 77 to 32.

The most actively traded security was Genting Singapore, which was up S$0.015 or 1.7 per cent to S$0.92 with 4.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Alpha Energy.

Among financials, DBS declined S$0.22 or 0.84 per cent to S$25.84, while counterparts UOB gained S$0.11 or 0.42 per cent to S$26.58 and OCBC gained S$0.02 or 0.17 per cent to S$11.51.

Among other index stocks, Singtel, a stock which has seen a recent resurgence, was trading up S$0.01 or 0.28 per cent to S$3.54 with 1.9 million shares changing hands. Meanwhile, Ascendas Reit units traded flat at S$3.15.

Meanwhile a flat opening session saw Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index trading down just 0.01 per cent or 2.36 points at 21,700.09.

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

Jul 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: The Hour Glass, Koufu, Asian Healthcare Specialists, ST Group, HMI

Jul 5, 2019
Garage

Chinese unicorns made Asia world's most active VC market in 2018: Preqin

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening