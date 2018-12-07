You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 1.1% to 3,149.5

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 9:12 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 33.98 points or 1.1 per cent to 3,149.5 as at 9am.

The bourse saw turnover of 29.9 million shares worth S$102 million, as gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 28.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Beverage, which fell 2.5 per cent to S$0.59 with 4.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Singtel and Genting Singapore.

Financials pointed up - DBS gained 0.58 per cent to S$24.28, UOB put on 1.12 per cent to S$25.30 while OCBC Bank added 0.97 per cent to S$11.42.

