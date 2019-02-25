You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1% to 3,273.16

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 9:32 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.1 per cent or 3.26 points to 3,273.16 as at 9.03am.

Gainers almost doubled losers at 84 to 46, after 46.3 million securities worth about S$97.1 million changed hands.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust saw the heaviest trading, with the counter dropping 2.5 Singapore cents, or 10.87 per cent, to S$0.205, after about 4.5 million units changed hands.

Other active stocks included CapitaLand, which rose two Singapore cents, or 0.58 per cent, to S$3.48 with 4.4 million shares traded. Skincare and wellness company Best World International saw its shares drop 4.8 per cent, or S$0.13, to S$2.58, with 2.7 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Feb 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Best World, Raffles Medical, Venture, Allied Tech, Chip Eng Seng

BP_ASIA_250219_45.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia cheered as Trump delays tariff deadline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening