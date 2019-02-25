Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1% to 3,273.16

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.1 per cent or 3.26 points to 3,273.16 as at 9.03am.

Gainers almost doubled losers at 84 to 46, after 46.3 million securities worth about S$97.1 million changed hands.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust saw the heaviest trading, with the counter dropping 2.5 Singapore cents, or 10.87 per cent, to S$0.205, after about 4.5 million units changed hands.

Other active stocks included CapitaLand, which rose two Singapore cents, or 0.58 per cent, to S$3.48 with 4.4 million shares traded. Skincare and wellness company Best World International saw its shares drop 4.8 per cent, or S$0.13, to S$2.58, with 2.7 million shares traded.