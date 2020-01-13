You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.14%

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 9:37 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares started the week higher despite US stocks ending lower on Friday. Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 4.60 points or 0.14 per cent to 3,260.55 as at 9.07am on Monday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 41, after about 71.2 million securities worth S$68.5 million changed hands.

OEL was the most traded counter by volume in the morning, rising S$0.003 or 15 per cent to S$0.023 after 13.2 million shares were traded.

AusGroup was another actively traded stock, unchanged at S$0.051 after 11.6 million shares changed hands.

CapitaLand Mall Trust was one of the more heavily traded stocks by value, up S$0.02 or 0.8 per cent to S$2.54.

Among local lenders, DBS gained S$0.19 or 0.7 per cent to S$26.19 and UOB was up S$0.14 or 0.5 per cent to S$26.91, but OCBC dipped S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.04.

All three major indices in the US retreated from Thursday's all-time highs on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 per cent at 28,823.77, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 per cent to 3,265.35 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent at 9,178.86.

In Europe, shares edged down as the pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped in the final minutes of trading after spending most of the session in positive territory. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's market is closed for a public holiday.

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

USP shareholders call for EGM to remove 5 directors

TWO shareholders have requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove five out of six directors on...

Jan 13, 2020 09:24 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's first digital bank offers 6% rate that dwarfs HSBC's

[HONG KONG] The first of Hong Kong's new generation of digital banks has announced its arrival with a 6 per cent...

Jan 13, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.57...

Jan 13, 2020 09:08 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, USP, AA Reit, Koh Bros, MNACT, SPH Reit, First Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Jan 13, 2020 09:08 AM
Government & Economy

UK job vacancies drop most in a decade: BDO

[LONDON] UK job postings fell by the most in a decade last year as Brexit uncertainty whipsawed business planning,...

