Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3% to 3,233.51

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 9:19 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 9.17 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,233.51 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 75 to 20, after about 73.5 million shares worth S$44.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was JCG Investment, which was flat at 0.3 Singapore cent, with 51.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Keppel Corp which gained 0.95 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$6.35, and Genting Singapore which rose 0.93 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.09.

