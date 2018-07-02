Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.3% to 3,279.3

SINGAPORE stocks seem to be off to a good start for the week, with the Straits Times Index rising 10.6 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,279.3 as at 9.01am on Monday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 56 to 28, after about 22.9 million shares worth S$35.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Genting Singapore, which rose 1.6 per cent to S$1.24 apiece, with three million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included DBS which was up 0.7 per cent to S$26.80; and UOB which rose 0.5 per cent to S$26.89.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Topix index lost 0.3 per cent as at 9.02am in Tokyo, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.1 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added less than 0.1 per cent, Bloomberg reported.