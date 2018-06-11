Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.5% to 3,452.62

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.5 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 16.25 points to 3,452.62 as at 9.02am as Asian stocks traded mixed.

About 28 million shares worth S$73 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 61 to 38.

The most actively traded stock was Addvalue Technologies, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.04 with 20.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Singtel trading at S$3.23 with 19.5 million shares changing hands and MDR trading at S$0.001 with 17.4 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks were UOB at S$28.1, down 1.61 per cent or S$0.46, and DBS at S$28.55, down 0.87 per cent or S$0.25.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index fell 0.1 per cent as at 9.17am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.3 per cent.