Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI rises 0.8% to 3,089.18

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 9:22 AM
SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 23.82 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,089.18 as at 9.07am.

About 74 million shares worth S$122 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.64 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 124 to 49.

The most actively traded stock was QT Vascular, which traded at S$0.01 with 7.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which traded up S$0.04 or 3.1 per cent at S$1.33 and Singtel shares were down S$0.03 or 1 per cent at S$3.11. The telco posted a 77 per cent fall in Q2 profit to S$667 million on the absence of a year-ago exceptional gain before the market opened on Thursday.

Among financials, DBS was trading up S$0.3 or 1.3 per cent at S$24.07; OCBC shares gained S$0.17 or 1.5 per cent to S$11.51; and UOB shares were up S$0.26 or 1.1 per cent at S$24.81.

