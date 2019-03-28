You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.2% to 3,203.83

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 9:16 AM
SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 5.44 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,203.83 as at 9.03am.

Gainers and losers were roughly evenly matched at 64 to 67, after about 36.4 million shares worth S$95.9 million exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Beverage, which was trading at S$0.85, down 0.6 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent, with 2.8 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Hongkong Land which gained 1.5 per cent, or 11 US cents to US$7.37; and Q&M Dental which was up 1.1 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.45.

