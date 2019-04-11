Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.3% to 3,338.63

SINGAPORE shares open higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.3 per cent, or 10.98 points to 3,338.63 as at 9.09am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 99 to 46, after about 63.5 million shares worth S$119.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Moya Asia gained 2.5 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 8.3 Singapore cents, with 8.3 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding which gained 1.2 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.64, and The Hour Glass which lost 1.4 per cent, or one Singapore cent to 72.5 Singapore cents.