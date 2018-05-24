Singapore shares open higher on Thursday, STI up 0.4% to 3,510.46

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 14.19 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,510.46 as at 9.01am.

This came after US stocks regained lost ground overnight, after minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting struck a dovish tone.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 76 to 31, after about 34.1 million shares worth S$59.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Golden Agri-Resources, which rose 3.3 per cent to S$0.31, with 7.4 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank which was up by one per cent to S$12.19; and ST Engineering which rose 0.6 per cent to S$3.46.