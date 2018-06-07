You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday, STI up 0.5% to 3,486.73

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 9:23 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 18.92 points, or 0.5 per cent to 3,486.73 as at 9.08am. 

This came after Wall Street shrugged off trade war worries overnight, with strong gains by banking shares lifting the Dow and the Nasdaq to close at a record high for the third straight session.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 93 to 40, after about 69.8 million shares worth S$137.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Magnus Energy, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent, with seven million shares traded.

Other active stocks included UOB, which rose 1.2 per cent to S$28.68; and DBS which was up 1.1 per cent to S$29.15. 
 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

Jun 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Del Monte Pacific, TTJ Holdings, Raffles Education, Mandarin Oriental International

BT_20180607_LIPROPERTY74PTH_3463631.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

Three freehold plots up for sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening