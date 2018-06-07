Singapore shares open higher on Thursday, STI up 0.5% to 3,486.73

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 18.92 points, or 0.5 per cent to 3,486.73 as at 9.08am.

This came after Wall Street shrugged off trade war worries overnight, with strong gains by banking shares lifting the Dow and the Nasdaq to close at a record high for the third straight session.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 93 to 40, after about 69.8 million shares worth S$137.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Magnus Energy, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent, with seven million shares traded.

Other active stocks included UOB, which rose 1.2 per cent to S$28.68; and DBS which was up 1.1 per cent to S$29.15.

