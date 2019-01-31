You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday, STI up 0.6% to 3,192.41

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 9:16 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SL_sgx_310119_32.jpg
Singapore shares open higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.6 per cent, or 18 points to 3,192.41 as at 9.02am.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE shares open higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.6 per cent, or 18 points to 3,192.41 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 101 to 24, after about 88.3 million shares worth S$128.9 million exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counters were QT Vascular which was flat at 0.7 Singapore cent with 6.8 million shares traded, and YZJ Shipbuilding which was flat at S$1.42, with 6.2 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included AEM which gained 3 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.02, and Venture which rose 3.8 per cent, or S$0.62 to S$16.92.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

SL_SGX_181218_3.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Capital World, OUE C-Reit, Ascendas Reit, Frasers Hospitality Trust, IPC

BT_20190131_JEBLURB31_3683445.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Weekend

Delicious Western spin on CNY staples

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening