Singapore shares open higher on Thursday, STI up 0.6% to 3,192.41

SINGAPORE shares open higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.6 per cent, or 18 points to 3,192.41 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 101 to 24, after about 88.3 million shares worth S$128.9 million exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counters were QT Vascular which was flat at 0.7 Singapore cent with 6.8 million shares traded, and YZJ Shipbuilding which was flat at S$1.42, with 6.2 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included AEM which gained 3 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.02, and Venture which rose 3.8 per cent, or S$0.62 to S$16.92.