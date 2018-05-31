Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off ongoing political turmoil in Italy which has been weighing on sentiment in Asia.

The Straits Times Index rose 0.8 per cent or 29.18 points to 3,473.13 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 101 to 27, as about 56 million shares worth S$159.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which rose four Singapore cents to 96.5 cents with 7.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included CapitaLand, Thai Beverage and Genting Sing apore.