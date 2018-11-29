You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.9% to 3,123.8

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 9:14 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 29.32 points, or 0.9 per cent to 3,123.8 as at 9am. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 110 to 16, after about 51.1 million shares worth S$68.8 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 5.1 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 6.2 Singapore cents apiece. 

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding which rose 3.2 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$1.29; and UOB which was up 1.9 per cent, or 48 Singapore cents to S$25.30. 

