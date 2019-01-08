You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.3% to 3,111.01

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 9:11 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SL_sgx_281218_22_2x.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 8.21 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,111.01 as of 9.01 am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 61 to 32, after about 41.6 million shares worth S$57 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was M1, which was flat at S$2.06 with 6 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks include DBS which rose 0.4 per cent, or S$0.10 to S$23.85, and Singtel which gained 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$2.95. 
 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, Silkroad Nickel, Swee Hong, F&N, LTC Corp

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening