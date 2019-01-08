Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.3% to 3,111.01

The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 8.21 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,111.01 as of 9.01 am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 61 to 32, after about 41.6 million shares worth S$57 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was M1, which was flat at S$2.06 with 6 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks include DBS which rose 0.4 per cent, or S$0.10 to S$23.85, and Singtel which gained 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$2.95.

